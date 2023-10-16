Instagram’s Removal of the Reels Play Bonus Program Leaves Creators Seeking Alternative Income Streams

Creators on Instagram have found themselves in a difficult position as they heavily rely on the platform for their income but have little control over its operations. The recent removal of the Reels Play bonus program, a monetization tool on Instagram, has left creators searching for alternative ways to make up for the lost income. The program rewarded content creators with money when they achieved certain view goals on their videos, similar to TikTok’s Creator Fund.

Being part of the test group for the Reels Play bonus program, Instagram creator Anya Tisdale found it to be a valuable source of income while she was in school. However, Instagram’s decision to remove the program has negatively impacted Tisdale and other creators who depended on it. Ivy Rivera, another creator, stated that the program provided stability in her otherwise sporadic income.

Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, acknowledged that the program was designed to encourage creators to post videos on Instagram instead of TikTok, and it initially achieved that goal. However, the program turned out to be financially unsustainable for the company. Mosseri mentioned that the program is still active in Korea and Japan, where it is being refined to be more sustainable before being reintroduced in the U.S. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the program will never be able to provide consistent income for all creators.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, suggested that creators explore other monetization options such as subscriptions and the Creator Marketplace. However, these alternatives do not generate as much income for creators as TikTok’s Creator Fund. Passing the burden onto everyday users through subscriptions is not a viable solution, according to Tisdale.

Research from Epidemic Sound shows that TikTok is the top platform for income generation among creators, followed YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The removal of the Reels Play bonus program has left creators feeling uncertain about their financial future and dissatisfied with Meta’s response. While Meta claims that the program will eventually return, creators are seeking more concrete information to plan their income strategies effectively.