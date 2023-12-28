Instagram Testing New Feature to Share Profiles on Instagram Stories

Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing platform, is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to share other profiles on their Instagram Stories. This exciting development was uncovered app developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who spotted the feature during testing.

Paluzzi claims that users will have the option to add profiles to their own Instagram Stories with the “Add to Story” button. This simple process allows for easy sharing of other users’ profiles with just a few clicks.

The implications of this feature are vast, particularly for content creators, businesses, and influencers looking to promote their pages and products to gain more followers. With the ability to share profiles directly on Instagram Stories, individuals can effortlessly introduce their secondary profiles to their followers. This will prove invaluable for amplifying the visibility and reach of these profiles.

The reported screenshot of the feature showcases a “View Profile” button on the Story, encouraging users to click and visit the shared profile. This creates a seamless experience for users to discover new accounts and engage with them more directly.

While details regarding the timeline for the rollout of this feature are still uncertain, early indications suggest that it may debut in early 2024. It is expected that Instagram will continue to refine and enhance this feature during testing to ensure a smooth and intuitive user experience.

The ability to share profiles on Instagram Stories opens up new opportunities for networking, collaboration, and exposure on the platform. As Instagram evolves and introduces exciting new features, users can look forward to a more dynamic and engaging social media experience in the coming year.