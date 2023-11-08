Instagram Introduces Song Lyrics on Reels, Teases AI Friend Feature

Instagram, a popular social media platform owned Meta, has recently unveiled an exciting new feature that allows users to add song lyrics to their Reels. This feature, similar to the functionality already present in Stories, provides users with an innovative way to express themselves through music. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, shared the news on his social media platform, stating that the option to add song lyrics on Instagram Reels is now available to users.

“We understand that many users manually add lyrics to their Reels to enhance their content. With this feature, we aim to make it easier for people to utilize music as a means of self-expression,” Zuckerberg explained. The addition of song lyrics to Reels opens up a wide range of creative possibilities for content creators and influencers, allowing them to further engage with their audience through the power of music.

In addition to this exciting update, Instagram’s Head, Adam Mosseri, hinted that more updates are on the way to enhance the creative potential of Reels. Users can expect further features and tools that will enable them to explore new avenues for expression and creativity on the platform.

Furthermore, rumors are circulating about an upcoming feature on Instagram called ‘AI friend.’ This feature, reportedly discovered researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, introduces a customizable AI-powered imaginary friend. According to screenshots shared on X, users will have the opportunity to engage with this AI friend, asking questions, seeking advice, and brainstorming ideas together.

The ‘AI friend’ feature showcases Instagram’s commitment to innovation and user engagement, as it aims to provide users with a unique and interactive experience on the platform. As of now, there are no confirmed details regarding the release date of this exciting feature, but users can stay tuned for further updates and announcements from Instagram.

FAQ

1. How do I add song lyrics to my Instagram Reels?

To add song lyrics to your Instagram Reels, simply navigate to the editing options while creating your Reel. You will find the option to add song lyrics alongside other creative features.

2. Can I manually add song lyrics to my Reels?

Yes, before the introduction of this new feature, users were able to manually add song lyrics to their Reels. However, the recent update makes it easier and more convenient to incorporate song lyrics into your content.

3. When will the ‘AI friend’ feature be available on Instagram?

As of now, Instagram has not announced an official release date for the ‘AI friend’ feature. Users can expect more information and updates from the platform in the near future.

