Instagram Testing New Feature to Share Profiles in Stories

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to share other users’ profiles directly in Stories. This feature, discovered tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, will display the shared profile’s first three posts, profile name, and bio on the Story. Users will also have the option to view the profile directly. This new feature could be a game-changer for users looking to promote their favorite creators or celebrities on Instagram.

Instagram has been consistently rolling out interactive features to enhance user engagement. One such feature is the “Add Yours” template, which enables users to create personalized templates for their Stories. By adding the “Add Yours” sticker to their stories, users can invite others to contribute their own stories and pass it on to others. Viewers of these Stories can see all the stories posted under the sticker. This feature allows for collaborative storytelling and creativity.

In addition to the “Add Yours” template, Instagram has also introduced a “template browser” for Reels, allowing users to discover and customize pre-made templates for their videos. Moreover, the platform recently unveiled a feature that enables users to add short video clips with text captions to their Notes. This expands the functionality of Notes, which were previously limited to text-based updates.

It’s clear that Instagram is committed to providing its users with new and exciting ways to engage with the platform. By introducing features like sharing profiles in Stories, personalized templates, and video Notes, Instagram is empowering its users to express themselves creatively and connect with others on a deeper level.

As of now, the profile-sharing feature is being tested and is not yet available to all users. However, if successful, it has the potential to revolutionize how users interact with content on Instagram. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new feature!