New Instagram Tools Combat Spam and Fake Followers

Instagram has recently introduced a range of new tools to tackle the problem of spam comments and fake followers that many users encounter on the platform. With a growing number of users, it has become increasingly important for Instagram to address these issues and provide its users with a safe and authentic experience.

One of the new features includes an automatic filter that identifies suspected spam or bot accounts and separates them into a separate inbox. This inbox also contains existing followers that Instagram believes to be spam accounts. Users are given the option to approve or delete these followers, with the added benefit of not notifying them if they are unfollowed.

In addition to managing followers, the new tools also extend to tag requests. Previously, Instagram required permission to tag users, but now, it allows users to review and remove spam tag requests conveniently. If left unattended, these requests will be automatically deleted after 30 days, minimizing clutter and unwanted notifications.

Instagram is also taking steps to combat spam views on stories. The platform is experimenting with hiding views that it suspects to be spam, ensuring that users have a more meaningful and accurate interaction with their content.

Moreover, Instagram is being proactive in addressing potential issues with user content. It is currently testing a feature that alerts users in-app if they try to upload something that violates community guidelines. This allows users to make an informed decision about whether to remove the content or make necessary edits before posting.

These new tools demonstrate Instagram’s commitment to providing a safe and spam-free platform for its users. By actively addressing the problem of spam comments, fake followers, and potential content violations, Instagram seeks to enhance the user experience and maintain the authenticity of its community.