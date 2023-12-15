Instagram Expanding Notes Feature: New Options for Sharing

Instagram is reportedly set to expand its Notes feature, allowing users to share video statuses in addition to the current text, emojis, and photos. The new video statuses will be limited to two seconds and can only be captured using the front-facing camera. Notably, users will not be able to share previously recorded videos using this feature. According to The Verge, Notes will also support photos, audio messages, stickers, and GIFs. Replies to Notes will appear as direct messages, similar to reactions on Instagram Stories.

Although Instagram introduced Notes almost a year ago, the feature has not gained significant traction. Currently, these statuses are only visible to users who follow each other and are not included in the “Close Friends” lists. To make Notes more appealing, Instagram might be exploring ways to enhance the feature.

Similar to Instagram Stories, the statuses shared on Notes will disappear after 24 hours. However, the availability of Notes is limited, with only select users having access to it. PetaPixel discovered that several of their staffers did not have the option to create a Note. For those who do have access, the Notes feature will appear in their Inbox, displaying a row of other users’ statuses and their own profile picture to create Notes.

Initially, Notes was viewed as a potential alternative to X (formerly Twitter) upon its launch. However, parent company Meta has since introduced Threads, a more direct competitor to the popular social media app. Given the current positioning of Threads and Instagram Stories, it remains unclear whether Notes will receive a formal rollout or be abandoned. PetaPixel contacted Instagram for further details but has not received a response at this time.

