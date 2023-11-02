Instagram Rumored to Launch Customizable AI Companion Feature

Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing platform owned Meta, is reportedly developing an exciting new feature that allows users to create their own AI friend. This feature will provide users with the ability to customize their virtual companion based on their preferences.

Screenshots shared acclaimed app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi on X (formerly known as Twitter) have created a buzz around this new feature. The screenshots suggest that Instagram users will be able to engage in conversations with an AI companion who can answer questions, help brainstorm ideas, and provide support for various challenges.

According to TechCrunch, another reputable source in the tech industry, users will have the option to choose the chatbot’s gender and age. Furthermore, customization options will allow users to define their AI companion’s identity, personality, and conversational style. For instance, users can choose whether their AI friend will be reserved, enthusiastic, creative, witty, pragmatic, or empowering in nature.

The screenshots also reveal that users can personalize their AI companion selecting specific interests, such as career, DIY, education, entertainment, animals, nature, music, and more. By doing so, users can shape the personality and conversation topics of their AI friend.

Once all the preferences have been set, users can choose an avatar and a name for their personalized AI companion. This unique feature aims to enhance user experience allowing individuals to interact with their AI friend directly through the platform’s chat box.

At present, it remains unclear when this AI friend feature will be available to the public. As with any development process, the feature may evolve and undergo changes before its official release.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the AI friend feature on Instagram?

The AI friend feature on Instagram is an upcoming functionality that will enable users to create and customize their own virtual friend powered artificial intelligence. This friend can engage in conversations, provide answers, and offer support to users.

2. Can I personalize my AI friend?

Yes, users will be able to personalize their AI friend selecting its gender, age, identity, personality, and conversation topics.

3. When will the AI friend feature be available?

The exact release date of the AI friend feature on Instagram is currently unknown. Users will have to wait for further announcements from Instagram to learn more about its availability.

4. Can I change the settings of my AI friend after creating it?

It is unclear whether Instagram will allow users to modify the settings of their AI friend after its creation. Further details will be provided once the feature is officially launched.