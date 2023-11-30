Threads Expands Keyword Search Feature, Enhancing User Experience

Threads, Instagram’s innovative rival to popular social media platforms, has expanded its keyword search feature to all markets where the app is available. Previously tested in English-speaking markets like Australia and New Zealand, the feature has now reached most English and Spanish-speaking countries, including the United States. According to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, this enhancement will now “support all languages,” making the app more accessible and useful to a global audience of nearly 100 million monthly users.

In recent reports, it was revealed that Threads is nearing its launch in the European Union (EU). Speculations suggest that the EU launch could be as soon as next month, featuring a view-only mode allowing users to browse content without creating an account. By offering search capabilities to EU users, Threads aims to cater to a diverse market with several languages spoken. However, this expansion will also benefit the app’s audience across more than 100 countries worldwide, extending beyond its current availability in the United States.

Since its launch, the Threads team has prioritized user feedback, rapidly introducing valuable features and enhancements. These include a chronological following feed, a web app, the ability to view likes, polls, GIFs, and hashtag support without the need for a hashtag symbol. Additional advancements such as an edit button, profile switching, and integration with ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol, are also on the horizon. Though lacking trending topics functionality, Threads aims to differentiate itself as a platform that offers a less real-time experience, featuring algorithmic feeds that may include posts from several days ago. Furthermore, the company has emphasized its focus on user-generated content over news amplification, positioning itself distinctively from other platforms.

Looking ahead, Adam Mosseri mentions that more improvements to the search feature are in the pipeline. Currently, certain terms related to topics like “long covid” are blocked, with users redirected to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for accurate information.

Despite Threads’ impressive user base of nearly 100 million monthly users, it still falls short of its popular competitor, X, which boasts around 550 million monthly active users as of September. However, Threads’ availability in markets where X is yet to penetrate hinders its potential for growth. Nonetheless, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic about Threads’ trajectory, highlighting its potential to become Meta’s next billion-person app within a few years.

