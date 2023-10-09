Instagram’s Threads to Introduce Trending Topics Feature

Instagram’s Threads, a messaging app designed to compete with X (formerly Twitter), is set to launch a new feature called Trends. The addition was spotted in a screenshot accidentally posted a Threads employee over the weekend. The image displayed a numbered list of trending topics, along with the number of active discussions for each item.

Trends featured in the screenshot included Drake’s new album at the top spot, as well as current events like Billboard’s Latin Music Week and the release of Loki Season 2 on Disney+. However, unlike X, Threads’ Trends list does not appear to have other trending lists topic or personalized recommendations.

The introduction of Trends is another step towards enhancing Threads’ competitiveness with X. The Instagram-owned app aims to attract users capitalizing on the continuous changes taking place on X. Other companies, such as open source Mastodon, Jack Dorsey-backed app Bluesky, and startups like Pebble and Spill, are also vying to take on X.

Since its launch on July 5, Threads has experienced declining usage. However, the Threads team has been rapidly adding new features to the app, including support for a chronological feed, a web app, easy profile switching, the ability to see liked posts, and most importantly, support for search. Combining search with the addition of Trends may help Threads become a go-to network for breaking news and timely conversations.

There have been internal concerns within Threads regarding how much emphasis to place on news. Senior leadership has been hesitant to fully embrace news due to potential problems, as seen on Facebook. However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri clarified in response to a Threads post that they are not against news and are trying to avoid over-promising and under-delivering to their user base.

Threads has taken a cautious approach to news and trends, blocking certain terms from its search feature. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to ensure that the culture of Threads is more positive and friendly compared to the negativity and criticism often seen on X.

While the addition of Trends may not be the sole determining factor for users to switch from X to Threads, it is an important feature to enhance the app’s appeal. As of now, Threads has a smaller user base compared to X, but with continuous updates and new features, it aims to compete with the larger platform.

