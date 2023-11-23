Instagram Threads: A Missed Opportunity Amid OpenAI Drama

Instagram Threads, a contender to challenge the popular social media platform Twitter, missed its moment to become the go-to platform for the recent OpenAI CEO scandal. While the tech world was abuzz with news of Sam Altman’s removal as CEO, it was Twitter that served as the primary hub for discussions, breaking news, and statements from key players.

Altman himself took to Twitter to express his love for the OpenAI team and share updates. OpenAI employees also reposted Altman’s messages to signal their loyalty. Even veteran journalist Kara Swisher broke the news directly on Twitter, providing insights into the firing and the tensions within OpenAI as a company.

The OpenAI drama unfolded on Twitter with various characters involved, including Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman, former interim CEO Mira Murati, and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. Their thoughts, statements, and feelings about the situation were all shared on Twitter, sparking conversations and engagement.

While Instagram Threads positioned itself as a non-news focused alternative to Twitter, it missed the opportunity to become the platform where the biggest news breaks in the tech world. Instagram head Adam Mosseri had specifically stated that the platform would not amplify news content to mitigate risks.

Despite recent declines in daily active users and advertiser departures on Twitter, it remains the sticky and preferred platform for real-time discussions and breaking news in the tech industry. Instagram Threads’ focus on a non-news approach may have hindered its potential to become a central hub for discussions surrounding impactful events like the OpenAI scandal.

In conclusion, Instagram Threads missed its chance to make a significant impact during the OpenAI CEO scandal. Twitter continues to dominate as the platform of choice for breaking news and real-time conversations in the tech industry.