Meta Launches Instagram Threads in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has finally launched Instagram Threads in Europe. The microblogging site is aiming to compete with Elon Musk’s X/Twitter. However, the app initially faced a ban across the entire European Union due to concerns about data privacy. Now, the app has introduced an option that allows users to use Threads without logging into a profile, which has satisfied European regulators.

Since the app’s launch in July, Meta has been working on updates and feature additions to improve Threads. It quickly gained popularity and became the fastest growing app in the world. However, it was lacking some fundamental features. Threads is linked to a user’s Instagram profile and allows users to share text updates and participate in public conversations, similar to X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a statement, Meta announced that EU users can now sign up to Threads using their Instagram profile or use the app without a profile. Those who choose not to create a profile will have limited interactions with posts. They can browse content, search for accounts, share content via link copying or platform sharing, and report Threads content, but cannot interact directly with the content.

The reason for the delayed arrival of Threads in the EU has not been disclosed Meta. However, it is believed to be related to new European Union laws regarding data usage big tech companies and efforts to curb their market dominance. The option to use Threads without a profile is seen as a solution to address European regulators’ concerns about the app’s close links to Instagram.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his excitement about the app’s expansion in Europe, stating, “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone.”

In conclusion, Meta has launched Instagram Threads in Europe, allowing users to sign up with or without an Instagram profile. This move addresses data privacy concerns and aims to provide a better user experience for European users.