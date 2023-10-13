Instagram Threads Introduces Edit Button for Post Editing

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced on Thursday that Instagram Threads now has an edit button, a highly anticipated feature. The addition of the edit button allows Threads users to edit their posts multiple times within the first five minutes of posting.

Zuckerberg made the announcement in a Threads post, stating, “Rolling out Edit and Voice Threads today. Enjoy!” This update comes at a time when Instagram Threads is facing difficulties in retaining its user base due to its declining popularity.

It’s important to note that Threads’ competitor, X, allows premium users to edit posts and access previous revisions or the post’s history. However, this functionality is not available in Threads. After the initial five minutes of posting, users will no longer be able to edit their Threads post. This feature is accessible through both the mobile application and the web client.

In August, X made headlines with the introduction of a web version of Threads. This highly-requested feature allows users to post, view feeds, and interact with posts on the web. However, it should be noted that the web version is not on par with the Threads app for iOS and Android, according to a previous report TechCrunch.

Since its launch, Instagram Threads has been experiencing a decline in popularity and user retention. In August, a report indicated that Threads lost over 75% of its daily active users (DAUs) on Android. Analytics firm Similarweb reported that the app reached a peak of 49.3 million DAUs globally on July 7, but August 7, that number had dropped to 10.3 million.

Overall, the introduction of the edit button brings a much-desired feature to Instagram Threads. However, the declining popularity of the platform may pose challenges for its long-term success and user engagement.

