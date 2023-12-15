Threads Expands to New European Markets

In a recent announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that the popular text-based social media app, Threads, is now accessible in various European countries. In the Instagram post, Zuckerberg expressed his excitement, stating, “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone.”

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, echoed the sentiment and provided further details on the expansion. “Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced that we are expanding Threads to countries across Europe,” Meta stated. “We’re thrilled to offer more individuals the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations. Since its initial launch in July, we have made significant improvements to the app, including a web experience, a Following Feed, and the ability to edit posts, search with keywords, tag topics, and more.”

Users within the European Union now have the option to create a Threads profile linked to their Instagram account, or they can browse content on Threads without a profile. Although they won’t be able to post or interact with other content, they can still search for accounts, share content, and report any objectionable material.

Threads has already garnered substantial popularity since its launch, amassing an impressive 100 million users in just five days. In fact, the app was ranked as the fourth most popular free iPhone app of the year, surpassing well-known platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp, according to Apple’s recent rankings.

While specific European countries included in this expansion were not disclosed Meta, the company’s release indicated that “people in the EU” could access the app. This suggests that the expansion may encompass all 27 EU member states, including countries like France, Spain, Italy, and more.

Threads, a burgeoning alternative in the social media landscape, provides users with a text-based platform to share posts of up to 500 characters, complete with links, photos, and videos of up to five minutes. Additionally, the app recently announced that it is testing the visibility of posts from Threads accounts on Mastodon and other services that utilize the ActivityPub protocol.

As Threads continues to evolve and expand its reach, it is poised to solidify its position as a prominent player in the social media sphere, offering a unique and engaging experience for users across Europe.