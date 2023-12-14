Meta Introduces Threads Integration with ActivityPub Networks

Meta, the social networking giant, has announced its latest initiative in expanding the functionality of its Threads platform. The company has integrated Threads with decentralised social network systems, such as Mastodon, testing a feature that enables the display of Threads messages on platforms that utilize the ActivityPub protocol.

The introduction of Threads has allowed users to create, edit, and remove content through the ActivityPub client/server API. Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, expressed his optimism about this development, stating that making Threads interoperable provides users with more options for connectivity and increases the reach of their content.

While Zuckerberg did not provide specific details about the integration’s future functionality, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, had previously mentioned the company’s commitment to incorporating support for ActivityPub into their app. Despite encountering challenges related to decentralised networks, Mosseri assured users that this integration was on its way.

In addition to this integration, Meta is extending its fact-checking operation to the Threads platform ahead of the upcoming general elections in the US and India. Mosseri explained that the objective is to allow fact-checking partners to analyze and rate false information within the Threads app. Currently, fact-check ratings from Facebook and Instagram are matched to Threads content, with further enhancements expected in the near future.

Furthermore, Meta has introduced a new setting that empowers users to determine the extent of fact-checked information displayed in their feed. By providing three levels of control – “don’t reduce,” “reduce,” and “reduce more” – users can tailor their experience to view and engage with controversial topics based on their preferences.

As Meta continues to expand and integrate its services, the Threads integration with ActivityPub networks signifies a step towards a more interconnected social media ecosystem. With improved connectivity, expanded fact-checking capabilities, and user-controlled content visibility, Meta aims to enhance the user experience and promote a safer and more informed online environment.