Instagram Testing Multiple Audience Lists for Stories

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow users to share Stories to multiple audience lists. This feature would provide users with more control over who sees their Stories, allowing them to share content with specific groups of followers.

At present, Instagram has a “Close Friends” feature that enables users to create a list of friends and share Stories exclusively with that group. This feature is particularly useful for users with public profiles who wish to maintain a higher level of privacy. However, Instagram may be expanding on this concept allowing users to create additional lists for different groups of people.

In an Instagram Broadcast, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, shared a preview of what multiple audience lists for Stories could look like. He showcased a screenshot where a user could choose to share a photo of sushi with various groups such as “Close Friends,” “SF Foodies,” “Siblings,” and “Travel Crew.”

This new feature would provide Instagram users with more options for sharing updates with specific subsets of followers. By categorizing followers into different lists, users can ensure that their content reaches the most relevant audience.

Instagram has been continuing to introduce new features to its Stories function over the past year. In September 2022, the platform rolled out the ability to upload uninterrupted Stories of up to 60 seconds continuously, without the need for them to be split into multiple parts. Furthermore, in December, Instagram launched “Candid Stories,” a dual camera feature that appears to have been inspired the app BeReal, where users can only view their friends’ photos after uploading their own Candid to the app.

This new feature currently in testing aligns with Instagram’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and offer more customization options for sharing content.

