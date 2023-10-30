New Instagram Feature Allows Friends to Contribute to Carousel Posts

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app owned Meta, is continuously evolving with new features. Following its recent test of a dedicated feed for verified users, Instagram is now experimenting with a collaborative carousel post feature. This upcoming addition would enable users to invite their friends to contribute photos or videos to their posts.

Although a rollout date has not been specified, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the testing of this feature. When creating a carousel post, users can activate an option that allows their followers to submit media content. The original poster maintains the ability to approve or disapprove of submissions, granting control over the final post.

An image accompanying Mosseri’s announcement showcases an ‘Add to post’ button located at the bottom left corner of the carousel post. Friends can simply tap this button to submit their contributions. Additionally, users may swipe to the last slide of the carousel, where a larger ‘Add to post’ prompt appears.

It is important to note that the media contribution feature can only be utilized if the original poster has enabled it. Furthermore, all submitted photos and videos require the poster’s approval before being incorporated into the post.

This new collaborative carousel post feature adds a fresh dimension to Instagram fostering greater engagement and creativity among users. It allows friends to participate in each other’s posts, amplifying the communal aspect of the platform.

FAQ:

Q: How can I invite friends to contribute to my carousel posts?

A: When creating a carousel post, you can turn on the feature that allows followers to submit photos and videos. You can then approve their contributions to add them to the post.

Q: Can friends directly add media to my carousel post?

A: Yes, friends can tap the ‘Add to post’ button on the carousel post or swipe to the last slide to find a larger prompt for adding their photos or videos.

Q: Do I need to approve all submissions before they are included in the post?

A: Yes, as the original poster, you have control over the submitted content and must approve each submission before it becomes part of the carousel post.