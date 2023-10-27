Instagram Testing New Feature Allowing Followers to Contribute to Your Posts

Instagram, the popular social media platform, is experimenting with a new feature that enables your friends and followers to contribute to your posts. The feature allows users who are about to create a carousel to give their followers the option to submit their own photos and videos for inclusion.

Unlike the default setting, where submitted content is automatically added, this new feature requires manual approval. As the user, you have the ability to review and authorize each submitted photo and video before they become part of your post.

The collaborative carousels initiated this feature will showcase an “add to post” button positioned in the bottom-left corner, as shared Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri in a screenshot. This latest addition to Instagram’s repertoire seems like a delightful way to engage friends and encourage them to share memories from shared outings or events.

While fostering nostalgia, this feature also offers opportunities for creative prompts beyond personal experiences. For instance, users can leverage it to request their friends and followers’ favorite pet pictures, resulting in an adorable compilation that brings joy to all.

Instagram has progressively embraced collaborative features that promote engagement and interaction on the platform. Users can already collaborate with other creators to craft shared feed posts or Reels. Additionally, the recent introduction of collaborative collections allows up to 250 participants to share and save images together.

FAQ:

Q: Can anyone add photos or videos to my posts without my approval?

A: No, Instagram’s new feature requires your approval for each submitted photo or video before they are included in your post.

Q: How can I enable this feature on my Instagram account?

A: As of now, the feature is being tested on a limited scale and is not available to all users. Keep an eye out for Instagram’s official announcements regarding the wider rollout.

Q: Can I collaborate with multiple friends on a single post?

A: Yes, the collaborative carousel feature allows multiple users to contribute to a single post, fostering a sense of community and shared experiences.

Q: Are there any limitations on the number of photos and videos I can include in a collaborative carousel post?

A: Instagram has not specified any restrictions on the number of submissions for a collaborative carousel post. However, it is advisable to keep an eye on the file size and overall post length to ensure optimal user experience.

Q: Can I edit or remove submissions once they are approved and added to my post?

A: As of now, it is unclear whether Instagram will provide editing or removal options for approved submissions. However, users always have the option to delete the entire post if necessary.