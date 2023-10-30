Instagram Tests Collaborative Carousel Post Feature

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing software owned Meta, is constantly evolving with new features and updates. In its latest development, Instagram is testing a collaborative carousel post feature that allows users to invite their friends to contribute to their feed posts. This new feature enables friends to upload additional photographs or videos to a post even after it has been published.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed the testing of this function, highlighting that users will have the ability to invite their Instagram pals to add to their carousel posts. By turning on the feature before posting a carousel, followers can submit photos and/or videos for approval to be added to the post. An ‘Add to post’ button will be displayed in the lower left corner of the carousel post, allowing friends to contribute their content and comments. Additionally, users will be able to swipe to the last slide of the carousel, where a larger ‘Add to post’ prompt will appear for adding more media to the existing post.

It is important to note that the capability to contribute media to a friend’s carousel post must be enabled the original poster. Any submitted photographs and videos will also require approval before they can be included in the post.

This collaborative feature expands the creative possibilities for Instagram users, encouraging collaboration and shared experiences through visual content. By inviting friends to contribute to their posts, users can create richer, more diverse content that reflects their social connections and interests.

With Instagram constantly exploring new ways to engage its user base, this collaborative carousel post feature adds a new layer of interactivity and creativity to the platform. It remains to be seen when this feature will be officially released, but Instagram users can look forward to enhanced opportunities for collaboration and content creation in the near future.

FAQs

1. What is the collaborative carousel post feature on Instagram?

The collaborative carousel post feature on Instagram allows users to invite their friends to contribute additional photographs or videos to their post, even after it has been published. This feature enables a more collaborative and interactive approach to content creation.

2. How can I enable the collaborative carousel post feature on my Instagram account?

As of now, the collaborative carousel post feature is being tested Instagram and is not available to all users. There is no official release date for this feature yet, but it is expected to be rolled out in the future.

3. Can anyone contribute to my carousel post?

No, only friends who have been invited the original poster can contribute media to a carousel post. The original poster also has the authority to approve or reject the submitted photographs and videos.

4. In what ways can the collaborative carousel post feature benefit Instagram users?

The collaborative carousel post feature enhances the creative possibilities for Instagram users facilitating collaboration and shared experiences. Users can create more diverse and engaging content that reflects their social connections and interests inviting friends to contribute to their posts.