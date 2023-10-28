Instagram Expands Collaborative Features with New Carousel Test

Instagram has been at the forefront of introducing collaborative features to enhance user engagement. After launching Remix on Reels and Collab Posts, the popular social media platform is now testing a new feature that allows users to invite their followers to add photos and videos to a carousel.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced the new feature on Instagram Broadcast and Threads. Users can now enable the option for their followers to submit photos and videos before posting a carousel. However, it’s important to note that the user will have the final say in approving the submissions. This new feature presents exciting possibilities for creative collaborations among users.

The addition of collaborative carousels raises questions about the maximum number of posts allowed in a carousel. While there isn’t confirmation yet, it seems plausible to expand the current limit of 10 posts to accommodate the increased collaborative opportunities. Furthermore, it remains to be seen how Instagram will display the contributors’ names in the carousel. Will they be individually credited or added to the post like Collab posts? Only time will tell.

With the introduction of Threads and its mission to become the “de facto platform for public conversations online,” Instagram is embracing social collaboration as a key strategy to foster stronger connections between followers and friends. These collaborative features encourage interaction and spark creativity within the Instagram community.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How does the new Instagram carousel feature work?

The new carousel feature on Instagram allows users to invite their followers to add photos and videos to a post. The user can choose to approve or decline the submissions before adding them to the carousel.

2. Can anyone add photos and videos to an Instagram carousel?

No, only the followers of the user can submit photos and videos for the carousel. The user has complete control over the content that gets added.

3. Will the maximum limit of 10 posts in a carousel be increased?

While it is not confirmed yet, it is possible that Instagram may increase the current limit of 10 posts to accommodate the collaborative nature of the new feature.

4. How will contributors be credited in the carousel?

It is unclear how Instagram will display the names of contributors in the carousel. It could be individually credited or added to the post, similar to Collab posts.

Sources:

– Instagram Broadcast and Threads Adam Mosseri