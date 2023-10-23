Instagram Testing Feature to Create Custom Stickers from Photos

Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to create custom stickers from their own photos. This feature is part of the platform’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and provide more creative options. The custom stickers can be used in Instagram Reels and Stories.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced the new feature in a broadcast. Users will have the ability to create stickers from photos in their camera roll or eligible images on Instagram. While the feature is currently being tested, there is no specific timeline for a public rollout.

The process of creating custom stickers is simple. In the add-ons section, there is a ‘Create’ tool where users can access their camera roll and select their desired photo. Instagram will automatically detect a cutout, but users also have the option to manually make a selection. Once the sticker is created, it can be placed anywhere on a reel or image.

This new feature is reminiscent of the functionality available on iPhones, where users can turn any part of a photo into a sticker and send it through messaging apps like Messages and WhatsApp. Instagram aims to bring this level of creativity and personalization to its own platform.

In addition to custom stickers, Instagram has also introduced a feature that allows certain users to create custom polls in comments. This feature is meant to facilitate engagement between content creators and their audience. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), mentioned that this feature will be rolling out to all users soon.

With these additions, Instagram continues to innovate and provide users with new ways to express themselves creatively and engage with their audience.

