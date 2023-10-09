Instagram Testing New Feature: Multiple Audience Lists for Stories

Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share their Stories with specific groups of people. Currently, Instagram offers the option to share Stories with your “Close Friends” list, which provides a way to maintain privacy and share content only with a select group of people. However, there are situations where users may want to share their Stories with individuals outside of their close circle.

The new feature being tested Instagram will allow users to create multiple audience lists, enabling them to share Stories with different groups of people based on their interests and preferences. This feature would be particularly beneficial for social media influencers, as it would provide them with more options for sharing and targeting their audience effectively.

According to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, the introduction of multiple audience lists would give users more control over who can see their Stories. Screenshots shared Instagram showcase the ability to create smaller groups, such as a group for siblings or a group of food enthusiasts, and share Stories specifically with those groups.

It is important to note that this feature is still being tested and is not yet widely available. There is no official release date for when it will be rolled out to all Instagram users. However, the fact that Instagram is exploring this option suggests that they are prioritizing user privacy and customization.

