Instagram Testing Custom Sticker Creation Feature

Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to create custom stickers for their Reels and Stories. The feature was demonstrated Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel. Users will be able to select a photo from their phone, identify the subject they want to turn into a sticker, and Instagram will create a free-floating sticker that can be placed on their posts.

While the feature is still in testing, it is a promising addition to the platform’s sticker options. Instagram has recently introduced other sticker features, such as AI prompts to generate custom stickers, but the ability to create stickers from photos is still shrouded in mystery. There has been no official announcement from Instagram about the feature, so it is unclear how many users are currently testing it and where they are located.

Based on Instagram’s existing sticker features, it is likely that the new sticker creation tool will be found in the same location as other stickers. When creating a Story or Reel, users will see an icon at the top of their device’s screen. Tapping the icon will display all available sticker options and customization features. However, it is important to note that the current sticker options do not appear as free-floating stickers like the ones demonstrated Mosseri.

This year has been a busy one for Instagram, with the introduction of new AI features and the launch of Threads, a Twitter alternative. However, the platform has also faced challenges, including settling a major lawsuit and paying millions of dollars in damages. The addition of the custom sticker creation feature would be a welcome addition for users, especially if it is rolled out in time for Halloween.

