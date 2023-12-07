Capturing the Beauty of Nature: Get to Know Clara de la Fuente

In the vibrant world of fine art, each stroke of a brush can tell a story. Meet Clara de la Fuente, a talented Spanish painter who has made Champaign-Urbana her home for the past decade. Her artistic journey has taken her around the globe, providing inspiration from the colorful landscapes and sunsets of 22 different countries.

Clara’s passion for painting comes alive through her acrylic and watercolor works, which beautifully capture the essence of nature. Whether it’s a local scene or a breathtaking vista from her travels, Clara’s paintings are a celebration of vibrant colors and the beauty that surrounds us.

Over the years, Clara’s artwork has gained recognition and appreciation in the community. Her talent has been showcased at prestigious events such as the Boneyard Arts Festival, where she has exhibited her pieces since 2019. In addition, her art has found a home in the esteemed 1868 Collection of Busey Bank since 2020.

Not only has Clara’s artwork adorned the walls of galleries, but it has also caught the attention of media outlets. Her creations have been featured in Smile Politely, the News-Gazette, Daily Illini, Shoutout Atlanta, and Activator magazine, solidifying her place in the art scene.

As the holiday season approaches, Clara is busy preparing for upcoming markets and events. This Saturday, join her on our Instagram Story Takeover series as she takes you behind the scenes of the Christmas market preparations. Discover the excitement and anticipation leading up to the Mistletoe Market on December 17th and her live painting show at Planted on December 16th.

If Clara’s art has captivated your imagination, be sure to explore her stunning portfolio on her website. Follow her journey on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on her latest creations and upcoming endeavors.

Clara de la Fuente invites you to immerse yourself in the world of art, where every brushstroke tells a story and colors come alive on the canvas. Witness the beauty of nature through her eyes and let her artwork inspire your own creative journey.