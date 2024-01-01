Instagram to Introduce New Feature Allowing Sharing of Profiles in Stories

Instagram is set to release a new feature that will enable Android users to share other users’ profiles in their Stories, according to reports. The option, similar to the existing “Add to Story” feature, will allow individuals to promote and invite followers to visit a specific profile or page. Screenshots of the in-development feature show that viewers of the Story will be able to click a “View Profile” button, enabling them to explore the profile, view recent posts, and read the user’s bio.

Although no specific release date has been announced, the new feature has the potential to significantly expand the reach of influencers, content creators, and favorite accounts. Once shared, the profile link will likely vanish after 24 hours, and it may not be visible within the profile grid or feed.

In addition to this forthcoming feature, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has recently implemented several other updates to enhance user experience. To cater to users in the European Union, Meta introduced a paid tier that is free of ads. Furthermore, Instagram Reels users can now benefit from new editing enhancements, while the platform is planning to launch additional features like Birthday, Audio, and Selfie Video Notes, as well as Multiple Lists for Stories, in the near future.

As Instagram continues to evolve and introduce new functionalities, it remains a popular choice among social media users. The ability to share profiles in Stories is expected to contribute to the platform’s ongoing success and its position as one of the leading photo and video-sharing apps worldwide.