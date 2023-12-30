Instagram to Introduce New Feature for Sharing Profiles on Stories

Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing platform owned Meta, is reported to be working on an exciting new feature that will allow users to share another user’s profile directly on their Stories. This anticipated update was first discovered developer Alessandro Paluzzi who shared the news on the micro-blogging platform X.

The upcoming feature is expected to function similarly to the existing “Add to Story” option, giving users the ability to showcase another profile on their Instagram Story. By including a “View Profile” button, viewers will be encouraged to explore and follow the mentioned account or page.

This new addition to Stories is likely to enhance user engagement and increase discoverability on the platform. Users will have the opportunity to spotlight interesting profiles they follow, offering their own followers the chance to discover new content and accounts.

In addition to the profile-sharing feature, Instagram is also launching the capability for users to post video Notes. Notes, which were introduced a year ago, originally only allowed text or emojis as status updates. However, with this update, users will be able to post a two-second looping video Note that will be visible to mutual followers or Close Friends for 24 hours.

Furthermore, Instagram is rolling out the option to respond to Notes using various multimedia elements such as audio, photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers. When replying to a friend’s Note with these elements, it will be delivered as a direct message (DM).

Overall, these new features are expected to enrich the Instagram experience for users, facilitating greater engagement and interaction within the community. As Meta continues to improve and expand its platforms, users can look forward to more exciting updates in the future.