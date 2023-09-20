Bizarre Videos Surface as Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Disappears

In a series of puzzling videos posted on a non-verified Instagram account connected to Sergio Brown, the former NFL player appeared to question the death of his mother and mock investigations into his own disappearance. Sergio’s mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead in a creek near their home in Maywood, Illinois after both she and Sergio were reported missing. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide resulting from assault.

As the search for Sergio continued, a video seemingly posted from Mexico raised doubts about his mother’s death. Sergio can be heard in the video saying, “Fake news. It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day.” He goes on to accuse the Maywood police and the FBI of being involved in his mother’s death.

In another video, Sergio repeats the address “P. Sherman 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney” multiple times, referencing the animated film “Finding Nemo.” He tags the Sydney Opera House, a prominent location in the movie, as the video’s location.

These bizarre videos have left many perplexed as to Sergio’s whereabouts and mental state. The Maywood Police Department is working to verify the authenticity of these videos and continue their search for Sergio. The NFL player’s motives and the reason behind these videos remain unclear.

