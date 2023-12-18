Instagram Introduces ‘Add Yours’ Feature Allowing Custom Story Templates

Instagram has recently unveiled its newest feature called ‘Add Yours’, which enables users to create their own personalized templates for Stories. This global rollout allows individuals to pin GIFs, text, and images onto a Stories template, allowing for easy sharing with others.

To create an ‘Add Yours’ template, simply start uploading a Story and add elements such as GIFs, custom text, or images from the gallery. Then, select the ‘Add Yours Templates’ sticker and choose which elements you want to be pinned to the Story. It’s important to note that when you share an ‘Add Yours’ template, others can also use it and add elements, but the template cannot be shared anyone other than the original uploader.

If you come across someone else’s ‘Add Yours’ template and wish to use it, click on the ‘Add Yours’ prompt when seeing the template in your Story. You will be redirected to the Camera, where you can view and customize the elements within the template. You can add your own text, images, and GIFs to personalize it. The ‘Faces’ feature on the left side of the sticker allows you to see who else has contributed to the template.

This new feature is just one of the many recent updates Instagram has released. Last week, the popular photo and video sharing service introduced video Notes and an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool known as ‘Backdrop’ to enhance the user experience.

Stay tuned for more exciting features from Instagram as they continue to innovate and improve the platform for its users.