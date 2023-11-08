Instagram Tests New Privacy Feature to Disable Read Receipts

Instagram is currently working on a new privacy feature that will give users the ability to disable read receipts on the popular social media app. This announcement was made Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on his broadcast channel. According to Mosseri, Instagram has already started testing a toggle button within the app that will allow users to turn off read receipts.

When someone sends a direct message on Instagram, a “Seen” indicator appears beneath the message once the recipient reads it. This occurs regardless of whether the user has enabled or disabled their Activity Status on the app. While Instagram does provide the option to disable Activity Status, there is currently no way to eliminate read receipts. This lack of control compromises privacy informing the sender that the recipient has viewed their message, even if they choose not to respond.

In response to user feedback, Instagram has developed this new feature to address the issue. Mosseri expressed that the company has listened to its users and is now testing a way for individuals to choose whether others can see when they have read their messages. He shared screenshots of the forthcoming feature, suggesting that the toggle button will be located on the ‘Privacy & Safety’ page within the app. However, it’s worth noting that “Vanish mode” messages will still send read receipts according to one of the screenshots.

Mosseri did not disclose the timeline for the feature’s rollout or the number of users involved in the testing phase. In addition to this privacy feature, Instagram is also experimenting with collaborative carousel posts, multiple audience lists, and holiday bonuses for creators on both Facebook and Instagram.

In recent news related to Instagram’s parent company, Meta, it has been reported that Meta is planning to offer ad-free subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram in Europe. Furthermore, the social media giant is currently facing a lawsuit from over 40 states in the US, alleging that it has contributed to the youth mental health crisis.