Instagram to Introduce Enhanced Privacy Settings for Likes

Instagram has recently announced its plan to roll out a new privacy feature that offers users greater control over who can see their likes on posts and reels. This innovation aims to enhance user privacy while also potentially increasing engagement on the platform.

A series of screenshots captured from a beta version of Instagram confirm the existence of this new feature and reveal four distinct options that users can select from. It appears that users will be able to choose only one option from the provided four, unless Instagram decides to make changes prior to the official release.

The four available options offer a diverse range of choices to cater to individual user preferences in customizing privacy settings. These options include allowing everyone to see likes, restricting visibility to people you follow, sharing likes exclusively with close friends, or not allowing anyone to see your likes.

It is worth noting that Instagram frequently tests various features, and not all of them are officially launched. However, it is reassuring to know that the platform is actively working on improving user experience and privacy for its large user base.

While the exact release date of this feature remains uncertain, it is clear that Instagram acknowledges the need for users to have control over who can view their likes on posts and reels. This development is expected to be warmly received many users, as it provides a valuable privacy option in an increasingly connected digital world.