Instagram Testing New Feature to Share Stories with Customizable Audience Lists

Instagram is currently testing a new feature for its Stories, which are vertical, full-screen photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. This feature will allow users to share posts with customizable smaller audience lists outside of Close Friends. Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, announced the testing of this feature, stating that it will give users more control over who can see their stories.

Users have long been requesting a feature that allows them to share stories with smaller friend circles and interest groups. While Instagram has added options for blocking certain friends from viewing a post or sharing it within the Close Friends circle, there hasn’t been a way to set up different lists for different posts.

This becomes problematic if users have multiple friend circles on Instagram and don’t want to share posts meant for one group with another. For example, if someone wants to share cooking-related posts with a specific group of friends, they would have to add them to the Close Friends list and remove everyone else.

However, with this new feature, users will no longer face this issue. Instagram will soon allow them to create as many lists as they want and easily select one when sharing stories. Although there is no set release date for this feature, it is expected to be rolled out next month.

This update will provide Instagram users with greater flexibility and control over who can view their stories. It will enhance their overall experience on the platform, allowing them to share content with specific groups without the need to constantly manage their Close Friends list.

In conclusion, Instagram’s upcoming feature to share Stories with customizable audience lists is set to make the platform more user-friendly and cater to the varying privacy preferences of its users. It will allow for a more personalized and targeted sharing experience, ensuring that the right content reaches the right audience.

