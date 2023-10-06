Instagram Testing Multiple Lists for Sharing Stories

Instagram, owned Meta, is currently experimenting with new ways to post Stories on its platform. The social media giant is testing a feature that allows users to create multiple lists while sharing Instagram Stories with their followers.

This new feature gives users more control over who can see their Stories. Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, stated, “Today, we started testing the ability to share your stories to multiple audience lists. This allows you to share stories to smaller groups and gives you more control over who can see your stories.”

Currently, users have two options when sharing a Story on Instagram. They can either make the Story visible to all their followers or create a ‘Close Friends’ list to limit access to a select group of people. However, the new multiple audience lists feature allows users to create dedicated lists for specific individuals using custom names.

For example, if you want to share food-related Stories, you can create a list specifically for your food walk buddies. Users who are part of a particular list will see a green star icon and the list name when viewing your Story. Furthermore, you can share a Story with more than one list simultaneously, making it easier to reach different groups of followers.

It’s important to note that Instagram has specified that this feature is currently only available in select locations. However, based on a poll conducted Mosseri, it seems that many users are eager to see the multiple lists feature in action.

With Instagram constantly exploring new ways to improve user experience, it’s clear they are actively working on providing more options for sharing content with specific groups of followers. This feature, along with other recent updates such as the potential ad-free versions for EU residents and the integration of Bing Search with Meta’s AI chatbot, demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to staying at the forefront of social media innovation.

