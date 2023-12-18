Instagram Introduces Customizable Story Templates for Enhanced Personalization

Instagram has once again delighted its users launching a new feature that allows them to create even more unique Story templates. The “Add Yours” templates enable Instagramers to personalize their Stories in a whole new way, with the option to add custom GIFs, images, and text.

To make your own customized Story, simply upload it and make any visual tweaks you desire, such as adding a GIF, custom text, or even an image from your phone’s gallery. Once you are satisfied with the edits, you can use the “Add Yours Templates” sticker to pin the media elements of your choice. Although the templates themselves cannot be altered after creation, users can continue adding additional content onto the existing template.

Instagram has announced the global rollout of this exciting feature for both Android and iOS devices. However, it may take a couple of days for the customizable “Add Yours” templates to appear for everyone. So, if you do not see the feature in your app right away, just be patient.

This new update from Instagram further enhances the personalization options for Stories, giving users more creative freedom to express themselves. By allowing the integration of custom GIFs, images, and text, Instagram is empowering its users to create visually stunning and distinctive Stories that truly reflect their unique personalities.

The introduction of customizable Story templates demonstrates Instagram’s ongoing commitment to innovation and ensuring that its users have access to the most cutting-edge features and tools. So, get ready to unlock your creativity and bring your Stories to life with Instagram’s latest addition!