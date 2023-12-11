Instagram Launches New Podcast with Celebrity Co-Hosts

Instagram has recently made an exciting move entering the podcasting arena. The popular social media platform has collaborated with Alex Cooper’s Unwell Podcast Network and Spotify to launch its first branded podcast called “Close Friends Only.” This new podcast is part of the Trend Talk series and aims to discuss trending online topics with the help of celebrity co-hosts.

The debut episode of “Close Friends Only” featured Doja Cat and Ice Spice as co-hosts, diving into various trending topics. However, future episodes promise to bring in more celebrity guest co-hosts who will discuss a range of cultural moments, such as memes and friendship. This podcast is set to provide listeners with the opportunity to engage with their favorite celebrities in a more intimate and conversational way.

While the audio version of “Close Friends Only” is available on all major podcast platforms, the video content is exclusively accessible on Spotify. This move showcases Instagram’s commitment to strengthen its strategic partnership with Spotify. Alex Cooper, the well-known host of the Spotify-exclusive podcast “Call Her Daddy,” is the mastermind behind the Unwell Podcast Network, which was launched in August. Cooper’s media venture, Trending, focuses on producing scripted and unscripted content specifically for Generation Z.

Instagram’s foray into branded podcasting follows in the footsteps of LinkedIn, another social media platform that has successfully utilized podcasts as promotional tools. LinkedIn introduced its own B2B podcast network in partnership with iHeartMedia, featuring career and business podcasts developed LinkedIn and its partners.

With the launch of “Close Friends Only,” Instagram hopes to engage its users in a unique and entertaining way, offering them an inside look into the lives and thoughts of their favorite celebrities. As the podcast continues to grow, it will be fascinating to see what topics and discussions it brings to the forefront of online conversations.