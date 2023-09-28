Kliff Kingsbury’s Girlfriend, Veronica Bielik, Removes Implants and Promotes Body Positivity on Instagram

Veronica Bielik, the girlfriend of former NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury, recently made a bold decision. In a heartfelt message to her 3.7 million Instagram followers, she revealed that she had chosen to remove her breast implants. Bielik, known as a Polish Instagram Hall of Famer, wanted to show women that they are enough without undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Bielik explained that her decision was motivated the fact that her implants were leaking. She also mentioned the lack of information provided plastic surgeons regarding the possible complications of breast augmentation. According to her, many women reached out to share their own experiences with autoimmune diseases related to implants. This further reinforced her belief that our bodies are not designed to have foreign objects inside them.

The process of explant surgery was emotional for Bielik, but she felt supported the people in her life. She shared that her implants had fully melted, leaving nothing to hold. However, she was grateful to have them removed and noticed an improvement in both her physical and mental health. Bielik emphasized that there was no loose skin after the explant, and her breasts looked almost the same as they did eight years ago.

In addition, Bielik used her platform to address the pressure on women to conform to certain beauty standards. She encouraged her female followers to embrace their uniquely perfect bodies and not rely on external validation. Bielik shared that she had spent many years seeking validation from others, but now she realizes the importance of self-acceptance.

While Bielik’s decision may have been influenced her personal health issues, it raises important questions about societal beauty standards and the impact of social media. It is too early to determine if her choice will start a trend, as the popularity of breast implants on Instagram has not yet shown any signs of slowing down.

