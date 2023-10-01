Spice Spice Baby: A Celebration of Heritage, Food, and Culture

Within the span of a few years, Alex Hill, widely known as Just Add Hot Sauce on Instagram, has gained a massive following of devoted fans. Her mission has always been to inspire people to get in the kitchen and cook. Now, Hill is taking her passion to a new level with her cooking series, Spice Spice Baby, set to premiere on Oct. 4 on Tastemade.

In this five-episode series, Hill invites viewers into her studio kitchen for longer format tutorials on a variety of her favorite recipes and cooking techniques. Spice Spice Baby debuts during Hispanic Heritage Month, a period that holds great significance for Hill. She emphasizes that her show is not only an homage to her Black and Puerto Rican heritage but also a love letter to her mother.

The recipes showcased on Spice Spice Baby are described as easy and accessible, each one representing a different chapter of Hill’s life. To honor her culture and identity, she draws inspiration from family recipes, such as her mother’s sofrito. Sofrito is a flavorful base used in many Puerto Rican dishes, and it holds a special place in Hill’s heart. Learning how to make it herself was an eye-opening experience, as she realized she had been enjoying it since childhood.

While Spice Spice Baby aligns with Hispanic Heritage Month, Hill doesn’t limit herself to celebrating her Puerto Rican heritage exclusively during this time. She embraces her cultural background throughout the year, whether preparing traditional recipes or using flavors that remind her of home. Hill’s goal is to bring people together through food, a value instilled in her through her upbringing.

Growing up, Hill often faced doubts about her heritage due to her appearance. As a biracial individual, she encountered confusion from others who couldn’t place her background solely based on her physical features. However, Hill’s mother, who is light-skinned with vitiligo, proudly shared her Puerto Rican heritage with her children. Hill fondly remembers the talented cooks in her mother’s family and how they would come together for large gatherings, such as Thanksgiving.

Despite the uncertainty and questioning from others, finding comfort and grounding in her identity has been made easier through the power of food. Hill understands that her appearance may not align with certain stereotypes, but she takes pride in being a visible representation of Puerto Rican culture.

For Hill, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month revolves around food. One of the dishes she recommends is arroz con pollo, a classic rice and chicken combination that spans multiple Hispanic cultures. This recipe will also be featured on Spice Spice Baby. Another popular dish on her blog is picadillo, a recipe that holds sentimental value for Hill as it was a favorite of her mother’s.

Hill encourages everyone to be open and explore different Hispanic cuisines during this month. With a wide range of cultures falling under the umbrella term “Hispanic,” there is a vast array of flavors and traditions to be discovered. Trying new cultures’ food can deepen understanding and appreciation for one another, fostering unity through shared experiences.

Spice Spice Baby is not just a cooking show; it is a celebration of heritage, food, and culture. Through her culinary creations, Alex Hill has found a way to embrace her identity, honor her roots, and bring people together around the universal love of food.

Definitions:

– Sofrito: A flavorful base used in Puerto Rican cuisine, typically made from onions, garlic, peppers, tomatoes, and herbs.

– Arroz con pollo: A classic dish found in various Hispanic cultures, consisting of rice and chicken cooked together with a mix of seasonings and ingredients.

– Picadillo: A popular Latin American dish made with ground meat (usually beef), tomatoes, onions, and spices.

