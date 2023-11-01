New Instagram Feature Allows Users to Customize AI Chatbot Friends

Instagram is reportedly working on an exciting new feature that will allow users to customize their very own AI friend. Screenshots shared app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi reveal that users will be able to have personalized conversations with the AI, answering questions, brainstorming ideas, and overcoming challenges.

The AI friend feature goes beyond traditional chatbots offering customization options to make the AI friend more relatable. Users can choose the gender, age, ethnicity, and personality of their AI companion. Descriptors such as “reserved,” “enthusiastic,” “creative,” “witty,” “pragmatic,” or “empowering” are available to reflect the desired personality of the AI friend.

Customization doesn’t stop there. Users can also choose the AI friend’s interests, which shape its personality and conversations. Whether it’s DIY, animals, career, education, entertainment, music, nature, or more, the AI friend will adapt its conversations to align with the selected interests.

Once all the personalization choices are made, users can select an avatar and give their AI companion a unique name. Then, in a chat window, they can start conversing with their AI friend simply clicking a button.

While Instagram has not officially commented on the feature, the development of an AI chatbot marketed as a “friend” raises questions about user perception and potential risks. Generative AI has the power to deceive users into believing they’re interacting with a real person. Julia Stoyanovich, director of NYU’s Center for Responsible AI, warns of the dangers of anthropomorphizing AI, emphasizing the need for transparency and user awareness.

However, Instagram is not the first social platform to adopt AI chatbots. Snapchat faced controversy earlier this year over inappropriate interactions between its AI chatbot and minors. Despite potential risks, the rise of generative AI has prompted Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to incorporate AI technology into its apps. Recently, Meta unveiled 28 AI chatbots across Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, some of which are voiced famous personalities like Kendall Jenner and Snoop Dogg.

The new “AI friend” chatbot from Instagram stands out from these personas due to its open-ended conversational capabilities. While the persona AI chatbots fulfill specific roles, like a helpful older sibling figure, the AI friend aims to foster unrestricted conversations on various topics.

The introduction of this AI friend feature demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to enhancing user experiences with personalized and relatable artificial intelligence.

