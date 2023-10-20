Meta Apologizes for Translation Error on Instagram Bios of Palestinian Users

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has issued an apology for translating the biographies of some Instagram users describing themselves as Palestinian to include the word “terrorist.” The company called it a “brief” and “inappropriate” translation error that has since been rectified. Users had complained about their content being suppressed and being “shadow banned” on the platform. Shadow banning is when an online service limits the reach or visibility of an account or its content to other users.

The issue gained attention when an Instagram user posted a video showing the translation error in a screen recording. His posts included the word “alhamdulillah” in Arabic, which means “praise be to God” in English. However, when users clicked on the translation, it read, “Praise be to God, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom.”

Meta acknowledged a bug in the platform’s Stories feature but stated that it had nothing to do with the subject matter. The bug significantly reduced the reach of Stories that had reposted Reels or content from other users. Meta’s communications director, Andy Stone, clarified that the bug affected accounts globally and was fixed promptly.

This is not the first time Meta has faced allegations of suppressing pro-Palestinian content. In 2021, the company was accused of removing videos, pictures, and commentary about the Israel-Palestinian conflict. An independent review commissioned Meta concluded that its actions had a negative impact on the rights of Palestinian users, specifically their freedom of expression and political participation.

Meta and TikTok have now been requested the European Commission to provide more information about their measures to limit the spread of disinformation and illegal content in the wake of recent events in the region.

Overall, the incident highlights the challenges platforms face in managing content and ensuring accurate translations, while also respecting freedom of expression and avoiding bias. It also underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestinian conflict and the role social media platforms play in facilitating discussions around contentious topics.

Sources:

– BBC News: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-63407782