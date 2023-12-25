Social Media Addiction: The Emerging Trend

According to recent research, social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, with a staggering 4.8 billion people worldwide using various platforms. However, the amount of time people spend on these platforms can vary greatly, impacting the success of these tech giants.

While social media networks continue to dominate our digital lives, the precarious nature of user engagement can have a profound effect on these companies. A prime example is the incident involving American media personality Kylie Jenner’s tweet in 2018, which questioned the relevance of Snapchat and resulted in a massive $1 billion loss in the company’s valuation.

This trend is not limited to Snapchat alone. Meta, one of the big players in the social media industry, recently launched its Threads app as a response to the Twitter conundrum. Although initially successful with 100 million users in just 5 days, the app’s popularity quickly waned, with an 80% decline in daily active users August, according to data from TRG Datacentres.

To further investigate this phenomenon, TRG Datacentres analyzed the search behavior of users on the 9 most popular social media networks. They focused on the frequency of searches for phrases like ‘how to delete (my) ___ account’ in the past 12 months, aiming to identify which platforms were losing favor with users.

The findings revealed that Instagram topped the list as the most sought-after social media app to be deleted, with over 1 million monthly searches for ‘how to delete (my) Instagram account.’ This alarming figure translates to around 12,500 searches per 100,000 people worldwide. Although Instagram currently boasts a massive 2 billion users, the persistent desire for account deletion could potentially burst the ‘Instagrammable’ bubble and drastically alter the social media landscape within a year.

Snapchat, known for its popularity among Gen-Z users, ranked second on the list. Approximately 130,000 individuals searched for ways to delete their Snapchat accounts, indicating a significant level of dissatisfaction among users.

As social media addiction continues to grow, it is vital for these platforms to understand and address the concerns of their users. Failure to do so may result in a substantial decline in user engagement and, ultimately, the downfall of these once-thriving digital communities.