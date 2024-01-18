Samsung Galaxy S24 Partners with Snapchat and Instagram to Preserve Picture Quality on Social Media Apps

Samsung has announced its latest Galaxy S24 lineup, featuring enhanced camera capabilities and AI photo-editing features. However, a common issue arises when users post their high-quality photos online, as the picture quality tends to diminish. To tackle this problem, Samsung has joined forces with Snapchat and Instagram to ensure that the superior image quality of Galaxy S24 photos is preserved when using the in-app cameras.

At the exciting Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung unveiled its collaboration with Instagram and Snapchat, revolutionizing the way photos and videos are captured and shared on social media. This partnership allows users to leverage Samsung Galaxy S24’s native camera experiences, such as nightography, Super HDR, and video stabilization, when taking photos or recording videos using Instagram’s or Snapchat’s cameras. Consequently, the quality of content posted on these platforms is significantly enhanced.

Previously, social media apps would only capture a screenshot of the camera viewfinder, resulting in the loss of the actual photo processing and a subsequent downgrade in quality. However, with this new integration, the authenticity and high-quality attributes of Galaxy S24 photos remain intact.

Furthermore, Samsung has collaborated with Instagram to optimize the editing, uploading, and viewing experiences for users of the new Galaxy S24 phones. Users can now create engaging stories from their motion photos, while every photo or video captured or viewed on the Galaxy S24 phones will be displayed in its full range of color and contrast, with support for Super HDR.

Samsung aims to empower all users to create professional-quality social media content without the need for additional equipment. By partnering with Instagram and Snapchat, they have revolutionized the way photos are shared online, ensuring that the exceptional picture quality of Galaxy S24 photos remains uncompromised.

For more details on the newly released Galaxy S24 series, as well as hands-on insights, continue following ZDNET’s coverage.