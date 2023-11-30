New Instagram Censorship Sparks Global Outrage

Following the recent suspension of Quds News Network’s (QNN) Instagram account, social media users around the world are expressing their outrage at what they perceive to be a blatant act of censorship. QNN, a Palestinian news agency affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, had its account shut down Instagram, preventing the network from appealing the decision.

In a statement, QNN condemned Instagram’s actions as a violation of free speech and accused the platform’s parent company, Meta Platforms, Inc., of escalating its restrictions on Palestinian content while allowing publications that support the occupation state of Israel. This incident further highlights the ongoing conflict surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian issue and raises concerns about the role social media platforms play in shaping public discourse.

QNN, known for its comprehensive coverage of events in Gaza, has been a vital source of information for young Palestinians. The network combines breaking news reporting with the rapid distribution of graphic video content, providing an unfiltered perspective on the struggles faced the Palestinian population.

In response to the account suspension, QNN launched a campaign urging users to give Instagram a one-star review on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. The campaign aims to draw attention to what QNN perceives as a bias against pro-Palestinian voices and calls for an end to the censorship of Palestinian content.

This incident is not the first time QNN has faced censorship on social media platforms. The network’s Facebook page has been deleted multiple times without clarification, and Twitter suspended their account in 2019, only to reinstate it after public outcry. TikTok also banned QNN without notice, further limiting their reach and ability to inform the public.

As discussions around freedom of speech and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continue, it is essential to foster an environment that encourages diverse perspectives and upholds the principles of open dialogue. By silencing news agencies like QNN, we risk inhibiting the exchange of information and obstructing efforts to address human rights violations effectively.

