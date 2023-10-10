Instagram Considers Reviving Cash Bonuses for Creators

Instagram is reportedly looking into bringing back its cash bonus programme for creators. The popular social media platform introduced the bonus initiative in 2021 but discontinued it in the US in March, much to the disappointment of content creators. However, Instagram’s Head, Adam Mosseri, has expressed his ambition to revive the programme during an event with creators in New York.

Mosseri stated that the platform has now reached a point where the bonus programme is more sustainable and can be reconsidered for countries like Brazil and India, as well as the US. The move aims to rekindle the enthusiasm of content producers on the platform and provide them with additional incentives to continue creating engaging content.

The cash bonus programme was initially introduced as a means of rewarding creators for their contributions to the platform. It provided a way for content creators to earn additional income based on their performance metrics and engagement levels. However, due to various factors, Instagram decided to discontinue the programme earlier this year.

According to Mosseri, the platform has been working on improving and refining the bonus programme to make it more effective and beneficial for creators. With a sustainable and improved system in place, Instagram hopes to attract more creators and foster a thriving community of content producers.

This potential revival of cash bonuses for creators demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to supporting and valuing its user base. By providing financial incentives, Instagram aims to encourage creators to continue sharing their creativity and engaging with their followers.

Overall, this move Instagram has the potential to reignite the enthusiasm of creators on the platform and further establish it as a hub for diverse and engaging content.

Sources:

– Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri, during an event with creators in New York

– Internal sources within Instagram