Younger Thais Embrace Instagram as a Platform for Authentic Connection

A recent study conducted Meta has revealed that younger Thais are increasingly open to engaging with businesses on Instagram. This shift in behavior highlights a growing trend among Gen Z, with 52% agreeing that the platform has helped them build genuine relationships and meaningful dialogues with brands. Additionally, 45% of Thai Gen Z expressed a willingness to share their personal interests with businesses via Instagram Direct.

Revie Sylviana, Meta’s director of Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets for Global Partnerships, shared valuable insights on how Instagram has evolved as a platform and its role in fostering authenticity within Thai communities.

Instagram is no longer solely about seeking the perfect photo or cultivating an ‘Instaworthy’ aesthetic. According to Sylviana, Gen Z’s expression on the platform is characterized its refreshing, raw, unfiltered, and fun nature. This generation places a high value on their close circles, friend groups, and connections, which Instagram helps them nurture and solidify.

The popularity of private spaces like “Direct Messages” and “Close Friends” among teens and Gen Z on Instagram is a testament to their preference for more intimate interactions. In fact, over 700 stories are now shared with “Close Friends” every second on Instagram. Additionally, Sylviana pointed out that Gen Z is actively utilizing the “Instagram Notes” feature, creating these notes at a rate ten times higher than other demographics in the United States alone. Moreover, the trend of “photo dumping,” championed Gen Z, has gained significant traction.

One of Instagram’s recent successes, “Reels,” has provided Thai content creators with ample opportunities to capitalize on the short-form video craze and effectively engage with their audiences. This feature has proven to be a powerful tool for Thai creators to showcase their talents and creativity while fostering a deeper connection with their followers.

As younger Thais continue to embrace Instagram as a platform for authentic expression and connection, businesses can tap into this trend actively fostering genuine dialogues and leveraging features like “Direct Messages” and “Reels” to effectively engage with this vibrant demographic.

