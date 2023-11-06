Virat Kohli’s Spectacular 49th ODI Hundred against South Africa

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has recently made headlines with his outstanding performance in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup match against South Africa. Kohli, one of the world’s most prominent batsmen, scored his 49th ODI century on November 5, 2023, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s remarkable record.

During the match, Kohli exhibited his masterful batting skills, contributing 101 runs from 127 balls. This outstanding performance helped India set a formidable target of 327 runs for the Proteas. Unfortunately for South Africa, their batting lineup faltered, and they ended up losing the match a staggering 243 runs, being bowled out for just 83 runs in 27.1 overs.

While Kohli’s achievement on the cricket field has garnered significant attention, a fake screenshot claiming to be an Instagram story Kohli expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza has been circulating on social media. However, an investigation BOOM, a well-known fact-checking organization, has revealed that Kohli did not post any such story on his official Instagram handle.

This fake screenshot was debunked after several users pointed out that Kohli’s official Instagram account did not feature any story related to Gaza. Despite the claims made various social media handles, including the @rheahhh_ handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), there is no evidence to support the existence of this supposed Instagram story.

It is important to note that Instagram stories are temporary and automatically disappear after 24 hours. With Kohli’s massive following of over 262 million on Instagram, it is highly unlikely that a significant story of this nature would go unnoticed or unreported the media. However, no news reports or screenshots have emerged confirming the existence of Kohli’s supposed Instagram story in solidarity with Gaza.

It is crucial to verify information before sharing it on social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation. While Kohli’s achievements in cricket continue to thrill his fans, he has not made any public statements or posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

