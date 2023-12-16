Instagram Introduces Interactive Templates for Stories

Instagram has launched an exciting new feature that allows users to create and share their own interactive templates for Stories. The Add Yours templates feature enables users to pin GIFs, text, and gallery images to a story template, resulting in unique and customizable content.

To create an Add Yours template, simply add the desired GIFs, text, and images to your story. Then, head to your Sticker Tray and select the Add Yours templates option. From there, you can choose which elements you want to include in your template, such as text overlays, image collages, or animated GIFs.

The most intriguing aspect of this new feature is that once you share an Add Yours template in a Story, anyone else can use it and add their own creative touches. This paves the way for collaborative and interactive content creation, allowing users to build off each other’s ideas and make their Stories truly unique.

If you come across someone else’s template that sparks your interest, you can tap on the “Add Yours” prompt to access the Camera. Inside the Camera, you can explore all the elements that make up the template and play around with them, adding your own flair and creativity.

The possibilities with Add Yours templates are virtually endless. You can create interactive quizzes, start trends showcasing your workspace, or encourage followers to share amusing pet photos. By incorporating captivating images and animated GIFs, your template is more likely to capture the attention of thousands of users and inspire them to join in on the fun.

Instagram’s introduction of interactive templates for Stories follows the successful rollout of templates for Reels last year. This ongoing commitment to enhancing user creativity and engagement solidifies Instagram as a leading platform for visual storytelling and content creation. So, get ready to unleash your imagination and start creating your own Add Yours templates to make your Stories come alive like never before.