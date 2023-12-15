Instagram Introduces Creative Background Editing Tool for Stories

Instagram recently launched a new AI-powered background editing tool for its U.S.-based users. The feature, developed Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s lead for generative AI, allows users to transform the backgrounds in their Instagram stories and photos using text prompts.

By simply tapping a few buttons and providing prompts like “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies,” users can reimagine their image’s background to create a whole new visual experience for their stories. Additionally, users have the option to write their own custom prompts.

Once posted to stories, the AI-generated backgrounds come with a “Try it” sticker, allowing other users to test out the same text prompts on their own images. This feature expands Instagram’s growing suite of AI offerings and builds on creative tools already available on other Meta platforms such as Snapchat, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

AI-generated content is becoming increasingly popular across social media platforms. As technology advancements in AI image generation continue, platforms are incorporating these capabilities into their apps to differentiate themselves. However, concerns related to deepfakes and ethical implications of AI-powered creative tools persist.

Generative AI, which refers to AI systems capable of creating new content, plays a crucial role in these advancements. It uses deep learning algorithms, particularly neural networks, to analyze vast datasets and generate novel and original creations based on the patterns and concepts it has learned.

By introducing the background editor, Instagram aims to provide users with more creative possibilities for their stories, while also staying at the forefront of AI-driven innovations in social media.