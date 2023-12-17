Instagram Launches Customizable Story Templates

In an exciting new development, Instagram is giving users the ability to create their own custom templates for Stories. This feature, called “Add Yours,” allows users to pin GIFs, text, and images to a Stories template, which they can then share with others.

To create an Add Yours template, users simply need to add GIFs, text, and images to their own story. From there, they can select the “Add Yours templates” option from the Sticker Tray and choose the elements they want to include in the template.

Once a user shares an Add Yours template in their Story, anyone else can use it and add their own personal touches. If a user wants to use someone else’s template, they can tap on the “Add Yours” prompt when they see it in their Story. This will take them to the Camera, where they can see all the elements that are part of the template and customize it adding their own text, images, and GIFs. The addition of faces on the left side of the sticker allows users to see who else has put their own spin on the template.

This exciting feature is now rolling out to Instagram users worldwide. It builds upon the success of the “Add Yours” sticker for Stories, which was introduced earlier this year. These custom templates provide users with even more creative possibilities, adding a personal twist to prompts.

Furthermore, Instagram has also introduced a generative AI-powered background editing tool and an AI-powered sticker creation tool. The background editing tool allows users to change the background of their images through prompts for Stories, while the sticker creation tool enables users to create stickers from text prompts.

With these new features, Instagram continues to empower its users to unleash their creativity and add a personal touch to their Stories. The customizability and convenience of these templates make storytelling on Instagram even more engaging and dynamic.