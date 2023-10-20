Sports Illustrated Announces Penny Lane as Featured Model for 2024 Swimsuit Edition

Sports Illustrated has finally unveiled the lineup for their highly anticipated 2024 swimsuit edition, and it seems they’ve hit the mark with their choice of model. Instagram sensation Penny Lane, who has gained fame through her appearances on OutKick’s Screencaps, has been selected to grace the cover of the 60th edition of the iconic magazine.

Penny Lane expressed her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, stating that being featured in Sports Illustrated has been a lifelong dream of hers. She reminisced about seeing the magazine when she was just 15 years old and confidently telling her mother that she would one day be part of it. Now, she is thrilled to share this news with her followers and is grateful to Sports Illustrated for providing her and the other finalists with a platform to showcase their stories and journeys.

Joining Penny Lane as rookies in the swimsuit edition are a diverse group of women. This includes Jena Sims, the wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka, Nina Cash, a retired university dean in her 50s, Brittney Nicole, a Naval contractor, Achieng Agutu, a Kenyan model who has appeared in Vogue, Sharina Gutierrez, a Filipina-American model who has also appeared in Vogue, and Berkleigh Wright, a Denver Broncos cheerleader and technical account manager.

The inclusion of these models from different backgrounds and professions highlights the magazine’s commitment to representing a wide range of beauty and talent. With Penny Lane at the forefront, the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is sure to captivate readers and inspire aspiring models around the world.

