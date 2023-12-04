Instagram Reveals Generation Z Trends Shaping 2024

Instagram has recently unveiled the results of its extensive survey, the “2024 Instagram Trend Talk,” revealing the top trends that Generation Z users will be driving on the photo app in 2024. Partnering with WGSN, Instagram conducted a sweeping survey across the U.S., U.K., Brazil, India, and South Korea to explore Generation Z’s attitudes, behaviors, and interests.

The survey shed light on the ways Generation Z plans to prioritize meaningful connections in 2024, with social media serving as a vital tool for keeping up with friends and family. Alongside this, staying updated with trends in fashion, music, and technology emerged as a close second priority for the generation.

When it comes to getting closer to someone through Instagram, Generation Z predominantly engages through actions like liking someone’s story, sending memes or reels through DMs, and showing appreciation liking a post on their feed. Interestingly, flirting with a crush on Instagram includes tactics like featuring someone on their story or photo dump, adding them to their Close Friends list, or liking their story.

The survey also highlighted the significant presence of “fan armies” and “stan” accounts among Generation Z, with 75% of respondents belonging to an online fandom. The most prominent fandoms worldwide revolve around TV shows, anime, musicians, and video games.

On the other hand, when it comes to dating and building relationships, Generation Z expressed their major “icks” or turn-offs. Having bad taste in memes and witnessing someone following their ex on Instagram were some of the top five icks identified the younger users.

Instagram’s Trend Talk further emphasized that Generation Z is the driving force behind stirring positive change. In 2024, they anticipate taking action on important issues through activities like educating themselves and others, voting, and leveraging social media to spread awareness.

The insights gained from this survey contribute to our understanding of Generation Z’s preferences and behaviors on social media. As we move forward, it will be fascinating to witness how these trends evolve and impact global culture in the coming years.

(Source: Instagram)