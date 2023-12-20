Instagram Predicts Key Trends for 2024: Embracing Individuality and Self-Improvement

As we approach 2024, Instagram has unveiled its predictions for the key trends that will define the photo-sharing platform in the coming year. In partnership with trend forecasters WGSN, Instagram’s 2024 Instagram Trend Talk highlights individuality, self-improvement, and fandom as some of the top trends to watch out for.

While the Y2K aesthetic, chunky soles, and tinted sunglasses have dominated this year, it seems that people are yearning for more creativity when it comes to personal style. A survey conducted across the US, UK, Brazil, India, and South Korea revealed that nearly one-third of respondents expressed a desire to be more creative in their fashion choices. Many are also on the lookout for a signature scent and a distinct aesthetic that defines them.

Interestingly, the survey found that Instagram is not necessarily a platform for showcasing romantic relationships among Gen Z users. Nearly two-thirds of respondents identified as single, with the majority prioritizing the strengthening of existing relationships rather than seeking new love interests.

The focus for Gen Z seems to be on self-improvement, personal growth, and unconventional career paths. More than ever, young people are prioritizing their physical and mental well-being, exploring diverse career opportunities, and embracing the spirit of travel. Additionally, there is a noticeable interest in vegan and plant-based products, with nearly 50% of Gen Z respondents expressing a desire to consume these types of foods.

When it comes to expressing affection on Instagram, Gen Z tends to engage with stories and posts, as well as featuring their crushes in their own stories or photo dumps. However, it’s important to note that certain behaviors, such as chewing with an open mouth, having a poor taste in memes or sense of humor, using a baby voice, or following an ex on Instagram, can be major turn-offs for potential partners.

In terms of influences, Gen Z is inspired iconic brands, celebrities, and internet personalities. From Barbie and Olivia Rodrigo to TikTok and Zendaya, these individuals and platforms have shaped the trends of this generation. Moreover, 75% of Gen Z respondents consider themselves as belonging to fandoms, with TV shows, animes, musicians, and video games being the primary areas of interest. This suggests a deep connection and fascination with famous figures, often resulting in direct messages to celebrities on Instagram.

While the world may be undergoing transformation in the mid-2020s, Gen Z continues to shape the cultural zeitgeist with their unique preferences and attitudes. Instagram’s 2024 Trend Talk offers intriguing insights into the future of the platform, where individuality, self-improvement, and fandom will continue to reign supreme.