The Rise of Sustainable Fashion: Gen Z’s Fashion Trends for 2024

In a recent report on the fashion trends of 2024, Instagram highlights the significant shift that Gen Z will be embracing in the coming year. One of the most prominent trends will be the rise of sustainable fashion, as Gen Z focuses on buying fewer clothes, shopping locally, and embracing the concept of repeating outfits. This shift towards sustainability is expected to not only benefit the environment but also prove to be cost-effective, making it easier on the bank.

Thrifting and second-hand shopping will also take center stage, as Gen Z embraces the charm of vintage clothes and heirlooms. The trend of wearing clothes in unexpected ways will dominate fashion profiles, encouraging individuals to style their outfits differently, especially if they plan on repeating them. This approach adds an element of creativity and personal expression to their fashion choices.

Instagram’s report also emphasizes the importance of individual taste and creativity in the fashion and beauty realm. Gen Z will move away from seeking inspiration from celebrities and influencers and instead focus on finding their own unique style, their own ‘core’. Rather than blindly following trends set big brands, they will seek clothing that makes them feel comfortable and allows them to express their true selves.

In terms of beauty, Gen Z’s expert tip is centered around hairstyles. They look to social media for inspiration and aim to experiment with new hairstyles. Skincare also remains a priority for this generation.

Additionally, the report predicts that shaved eyebrows will become a thing of the past, highlighting the evolving beauty standards and preferences of Gen Z.

To summarize, Gen Z’s fashion trends for 2024 revolve around sustainable fashion practices, individuality, creativity, and self-expression. This generation is paving the way for a more conscious and personalized approach to fashion, while still embracing the ever-evolving world of beauty.